Posted on 20 March 2020

All synagogues in the area have canceled their in-person Shabbat services in compliance with local and state regulations. However, there are many services to join online.

Here are some great choices:

Friday, March 20

Pre-recorded and Available, Ahavath Sholom (Conservative)

https://youtu.be/KP2H03Vho-g

Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Hazzan Jeffrey Weber lead Kabbalat Shabbat.

Pre-recorded and available now, Temple Emanu-El (Reform)

https://live.tedallas.org/player/768

Rabbi Dan Utley and Cantor Vicky Glikin lead Kabbalat Shabbat.

5:15 p.m., Shearith Israel (Conservative)

Join Rabbi Shira Wallach for a virtual Shababa dressed in your favorite superhero costume! Explore some real-life Jewish superheroes, and how everyone can be superheroes for our friends, family and community! at: https://www.facebook.com/Shearith/

6 p.m., Beth Torah (Conservative)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/BethTorah/

6 p.m., Shearith Israel (Conservative)

Watch Hazzan Itzhak Zhrebker welcome Shabbat www.facebook.com/Shearith.

To see an online siddur go to: https://is.gd/ESiddur.

6:30 p.m., Anshai Torah (Conservative)

anshaitorah.org/zoom

This service starts at 6:30 p.m. If you don’t have Zoom downloaded already, make sure you’ve done that ahead of time by clicking the link above.

6:30 p.m., Temple Shalom (Reform),

https://templeshalomdallas.org/online-services-chapel/

7:30 p.m., Adat Chaverim (Reform)

https://sites.google.com/adatchaverim.org/home/online

7:30 p.m., Beth-El Congregation (Reform)

https://www.youtube.com/BethElCongregation

Saturday, March 21

Pre-recorded and Available, Ahavath Sholom (Conservative)

https://youtu.be/rNzxC2jffJk

Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Hazzan Jeffrey Weber lead Shacharit Services.

9:30 a.m.-Noon, Shearith Israel (Conservative)

at https://www.shearith.org/becklivestream.html

To see an online siddur go to: https://is.gd/ESiddur

In lieu of regular services, an invited minyan will gather with Shearith Klei Kodesh and several community volunteers who are not in any of the CDC categories of increased vulnerability for Coronavirus. This will allow us to recite the prayers that require a minyan. Jewish law allows for those watching to say “Amen” as if they were present in the room, as a way of participating in the ritual.





9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Beth Torah (Conservative)

https://venue.streamspot.com/00d1a3e5

10:30 a.m., Temple Emanu-El (Reform)

https://live.tedallas.org/player/767

Join TE Live for Saturday morning Shabbat worship (Vayakhel/Pekudei) where will music lift your souls and meditative moments bring you closer to your holy self.

8:20 p.m., Shearith Israel (Conservative) Havdalah

Havdalah with Rabbi Adam Roffman and Rabbi Shira Wallach

Say a sweet goodbye to Shabbat!

https://www.facebook.com/Shearith

8:30 p.m., Community Havdalah Service, Chabad of Dallas (Orthodox)

Have your family, spices, candles and wine at the ready.

https://zoom.us/j/815592899?status=success