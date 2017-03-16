Posted on 16 March 2017 by admin

More than 1,500 attend AIPAC Dallas event

Staff report

More than 1,500 ardent supporters of Israel gathered at the Omni Hotel on March 5 for AIPAC’s Dallas Annual Event (DAE). AIPAC Dallas Executive Council Chair Kenny Goldberg kicked off the evening, followed by welcoming remarks from Eric Pinker, event co-chair.

AIPAC National President Lillian Pinkus moderated the bipartisan congressional round table featuring Rep. Pete Sessions (R), U.S. Representative Louie Gomer (R), U.S. Rep. Bill Flores (R), U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R). Temple Emanu-El Rabbi David Stern followed, discussing his participation in an American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF) rabbinical mission.

One of the most memorable parts of the evening was a talk by TCU student activist Yannick Tona, a survivor of the genocide in Rwanda. He made poignant remarks about how members of his nuclear family had perished and his escape. He shared that his story is Israel’s story, making him a passionate advocate for the Jewish state.

Following that, Elias Saratovsky, AIPAC Southwest regional director, shared AIPAC’s mission through personal vignettes. The denouement of the evening was DAE Co-chair Susie Carp’s discussion with Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz. A passionate Israel advocate, Dershowitz explained in depth the case for Israel from all political vantage points and the insidiousness of BDS.

In addition to Eric Pinker and Susie Carp, co-chairs for the well-received evening were their spouses Melanie Pinker and Joel Carp.