Posted on 04 January 2018 by admin

The Maccabeats to provide music

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host its third-annual communitywide fundraising event featuring comedian Howie Mandel. ONE Night with Howie Mandel, generously presented by BB&T, is chaired by Angela Aaron Horowitz and Doug French, Jolie and Michael Newman and Natalie and Michael Waldman. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at McFarlin Auditorium on the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus.

ONE Night with Howie Mandel will bring together the Dallas Jewish community as it celebrates the event’s theme, “ONE Night, One Event, One Community.” ONE Night is the Federation’s largest annual fundraising and outreach event of the year supporting the Jewish community in Dallas, in Israel and in more than 70 countries around the world. In addition to a night of community, giving back and laughter, special musical guests The Maccabeats will perform. Last year’s ONE Night with Jim Gaffigan was a huge success with more than 1,300 in attendance raising more than $1 million.

There is no charge to attend the event but a suggested minimum gift to the Federation’s Annual Campaign is required. More information about donating can be found at jewishdallas.org/onenight.

“As immediate past board chair of the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, it’s a special privilege to serve as an event chair for the Federation’s ONE Night,” said Angela Aaron Horowitz. “Without the support of the Federation, the JCC’s largest donor, we could not remain the vibrant organization serving as the central address for the Dallas Jewish community.” She explains, “The ONE Night epitomizes the very essence of the partnership and support for the entire Jewish community and offers everyone an opportunity to come together to support so many Jewish agencies in the greater Dallas area.”

Mark Kreditor, Federation board chair adds, “I hope every Jewish person in our Greater Dallas community will join us for this amazing evening of laughter and philanthropy. Our Federation has grown and expanded its allocations over the past few years because our community is able to see all the good we do through amazing events like ONE Night. ONE Night is a celebration of our community’s commitment to ensure the safety, success and continuity for every Jew in this community, in Israel and throughout the world. It is my hope we have a very full house. You do not want to miss Howie Mandel.”

The evening’s highlight will be comedian Howie Mandel, who has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Mandel is executive producer of many shows through his production company Alevy Productions and also serves as one of the judges on NBC’s summer hit talent competition series America’s Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Mel B and Simon Cowell. Previously, Howie received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Host For A Reality or Reality- Competition Program” for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Game Show Host” for the syndicated version of the show.

Howie started his career on a dare in Toronto in 1979. During a trip to Los Angeles, he was at the legendary Comedy Store on amateur night and was coaxed by his friends to get up and try his luck. As fate would have it, there was a producer in the crowd who immediately hired him to appear on the comedy game-show Make Me Laugh. His appearance on the show led to talk show appearances, a stint as Diana Ross’ opening act and eventually to the award-winning NBC drama St. Elsewhere, where Howie spent six seasons as Dr. Wayne Fiscus.

Howie has done countless comedy specials on both cable and network television and continues to perform as many as 200 concerts a year throughout the U.S. and Canada. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Terry, and their three children.

To register, visit www.jewishdallas.org/onenight. Tickets are non-transferable and online registration is required.

— Submitted by JFGD Marketing and Communications Director Hillary Burlbaw