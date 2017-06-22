Posted on 22 June 2017 by admin

Dear Families,

L’chi lach is a variant of Lech lecha — the words spoken to Abraham by God, telling him to leave his home, take his family and go to another land, without knowing where the journey would take him. This summer at camp, we have as our Camp Chai theme: Life is a CHAI-way!

We experience the journey of camp. The questions we ask ourselves as we read this parsha about Abraham are also for camp: What makes a journey difficult? How was it different in Abraham’s time than now on our summer journey? Why did Abraham go? What did God promise him? Would you have gone? What are you hoping for on this journey?

And next talk about the promises made to Abraham: What does it mean to have a “great name”? What does it mean “to BE a blessing”? How can you be a blessing? How can you learn to be a blessing when you are “living” in a group at camp? Sing this beautiful song about journeys by Debbie Friedman.

L’Chi Lach (Debbie Friedman)

L’chi lach, to a land that I will show you

Leich l’cha, to a place you do not know

L’chi lach, on your journey I will bless you

And you shall be a blessing (3) L’chi lach.

L’chi lach, and I shall make your name great

Leich l’cha, and all shall praise your name

L’chi lach, to a place that I will show you

L’simchat chayim (3) L’chi lach

And you shall be a blessing (3) L’chi lach.

The land that Abraham was promised is the land of Israel. This song is another of many Hebrew songs hoping for a time of peace. Abraham led us to the land and then so much has happened since then — how can we bring peace or must we “wait and see”?

Bashana Habaah (Traditional)

Bashanah Habaah neshev al hamirpeset V’nispor tziporim nod’ dot

Y’ladim bachufsha y’sachaku tofeset Ben habayit l’ven hasadot

Od tireh, od tireh Kama tov yihiyeh, Bashana, bashanah habaah (2)

Soon the day will arrive when we will be together

and no longer will man live in fear.

And the children will smile without wondering whether

on that day dark new clouds will appear.

Wait and see, wait and see, what a world there can be

If we share, if we care, you and me (2)

Shalom from the Shabbat Lady.

Laura Seymour is director of Camping Services at the Aaron Family JCC.