Pancake house honors WWII vet for continued service

Posted on 27 December 2018 by admin

Maurice “Maury” Schermann, a 95-year old Army Air Corps veteran of World War II and longtime member of Jewish War Veterans Dallas Post 256, was honored in a surprise ceremony at his favorite location of the Original Pancake House restaurant chain on Veteran’s Day weekend.

Mark Davis Bailey, co-owner of the eight-location DFW group, presented Schermann with a Stars & Stripes-themed quilt hand-crafted by his mother, Betty.

“Mr. Schermann has been more of a blessing to [our] team and guests than we could ever be to him. He won’t even let us buy his meal,” Bailey said. “His upbeat outlook, friendly personality and determination to keep serving inspires us all.”

Bailey estimated that over the course of Schermann’s 12-plus years as an Original Pancake House regular, he has raised more than $100,000 through individual efforts and as part of Post 256’s semiannual poppy drives.

All funds collected go toward the JWV’s mission, supporting local hospitalized and homeless veterans, including holiday visits and gift bags, special-occasion meal events and “quality of life” upgrades, such as recreation and therapy room equipment, for the Dallas and Bonham, Virginia, facilities.

Schermann’s devotion to all things “veteran,” along with his warm personality, have endeared him to customers and Original Pancake House management. He has become an honorary member of the Bailey family and regular patrons often ask about Schermann if he’s not at his customary table near the entrance, usually holding a JWV collection bucket.