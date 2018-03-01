Patience is a virtue parents should teach children

Posted on 01 March 2018 by admin

Dear Families,

Dr. Charles Fay of Love and Logic says, “There are few greater gifts we can give our children than the ability to delay gratification.” The lesson is learned best when you are young instead of becoming adults who can’t wait to have things, so we buy now and then pay 17 percent interest on credit cards. Here are the “easy” steps:

1. Model patience and delayed gratification: Parents have to walk the talk.

2. Help your kids get plenty of patience practice.

3. Reward good waiting — and remember, the most powerful reward is when someone they love gives them a big hug and says, “I noticed that you waited so patiently in the store.”

Now what is the Jewish message? Well, we Jews are certainly known for our patience — look how long we have been waiting for the Messiah. In Hebrew, the word for patience is savlanut. It means patience but also tolerance. The root of the word is sevel, which means suffer, or sivlot, which are burdens. These are very interesting connections to this important concept. It is not easy to be patient, and often we do suffer and it feels like a tremendous burden. Patience is hard work.

The Love & Logic Journal ends the lesson on patience with this story:

“I recently witnessed an incredibly patient child getting on an airplane with her mother. This child was in her 50s. Her frail mother was in her 80s. This child patiently steadied her mother as she rose from her wheelchair and struggled to walk onto the plane. When they reached their row, this child patiently helped her mother into her seat, stowed her mother’s luggage, and made certain that her mother was comfortable.”

Let us remember that all things in life come full circle. Someday we will all move very slowly. At that time we will be thankful for the patience we showed our children.

Laura Seymour is the director of camping services at the Aaron Family JCC.