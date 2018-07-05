Perfection not required to make a difference

Posted on 05 July 2018 by admin

Dear Families,

When you strive to make a difference, you don’t have to be perfect. Sometimes just doing anything is a step in the right direction.

The responsible actions to take are those that will help others when they are in need. When we don’t act when others need help, we close our eyes to the world. We must not say that someone else will do what is needed; we must do our part to make the world a better place.

Text of the week

Hillel was accustomed to say, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And if I am for myself alone, what am I? And if not now, when?” —Pirkei Avot 1:14

Why does Hillel focus first on taking care of yourself? Why is that the responsible thing to do? What happens if you do not take care of yourself?

Hillel goes the next step and wonders what kind of a person we are if we care only about ourselves. What kind of person cares only for themselves?

The last phrase of this mishnah tells us to act now and not wait. Why is that important?

Value of the week: Responsibility (Achrayut)

Being responsible means that others can depend on you. It means you are willing to be accountable for what you do or not do: You accept credit when you do things right and you accept corrections when things go wrong.

When you take responsibility, other can count on you. Making excuses is not something a responsible person does. You want to be trustworthy.

