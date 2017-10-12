Posted on 12 October 2017 by admin

Corcoran to keynote Legacy’s Yes! Event

Submitted report

Reality television star, real estate mogul and self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran will be the featured speaker at The Legacy Senior Communities annual Yes! Event fundraiser, at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, (2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201). Corcoran became one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country after borrowing $1,000, quitting her job as a waitress and starting a tiny real estate company in New York City. That company grew into a $5 billion real estate business. Today, best known as one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show, Shark Tank, Corcoran uses her finances and business acumen to invest in startup companies and guide them to success. Corcoran is passionate about helping businesses, and she is a brilliant identifier of opportunity and talent.

This year’s event will benefit The Legacy Senior Communities Financial Assistance Fund, which will provide charitable support to future residents of The Legacy Midtown Park, the organization’s rental continuing care retirement community currently under development in Dallas, to help supplement the cost of their care and provide the extra amenities that enrich the quality of their life. In addition, the fund assists seniors using assisted living services that include help with bathing, grooming, dressing, transportation, recovery from illness, and transition from a hospital stay back home, through The Legacy at Home, the organization’s Medicare-certified, not-for-profit home health agency. The Legacy Senior Communities has provided care to seniors and their families in the Greater Dallas area for more than 60 years. The event committee consists of co-chairs Carol Aaron, Dawn Aaron, Sandy Donsky, Linda Garner, Zona Pidgeon, Jody Stein and Karla Steinberg.

“A community is judged by the way it cares for its elders, and I feel it is our collective responsibility to provide a wonderful lifestyle and exemplary care to Jewish seniors in Greater Dallas,” said Carol Aaron, co-chair of The Yes! Event committee. “We encourage everyone to step up and help us continue to not just meet but exceed the needs of seniors and their families now and in the future.”

“Our Financial Assistance Fund provides charitable support for residents who rely on us for care or extra services that enrich their lives,” said Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Senior Communities. “We are appreciative for the community’s continued support, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to hear from a dynamic individual like Barbara Corcoran while raising funds to support our mission.”

The Yes! Event will also include the presentation of the third annual Carmen Miller Michael — Legacy Senior Communities award. The award pays tribute to Carmen Miller Michael, who was dedicated to improving the quality of life for people dealing with the issues of aging, mental health and cognitive challenges.

“We will honor a truly inspirational individual and trailblazer who shares our commitment to serving others, and we will hear from a motivational entrepreneur during this captivating event,” said Marc R. Stanley, chair of the board of trustees of The Legacy Senior Communities. “We are thankful to all of our donors whose support assists us in providing thriving communities and high-quality care. We find it truly rewarding to provide Jewish seniors with dynamic and enriched lives.”

A ticket for the event is $200. Various sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information about the Yes! Event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit The Legacy Senior Communities Yes! Event page: http://www.theyesevent.com/.

“We are proud of the positive impact we have on the lives of seniors and their families, both in our community and through our home health agency,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “As we grow and anticipate serving even more seniors with The Legacy Midtown Park, our new rental continuing care retirement community expected to open starting in the fall 2019, we know that these fundraising efforts will allow us to extend our mission even further.”

— Submitted by Amy Jones