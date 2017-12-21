Posted on 21 December 2017 by admin

Editor’s note: Dallas resident Allyn Kramer spent one week in November volunteering with Sar-El. For security, assignments are made after arrival in Israel.

When he arrived on a Sunday morning, about 100 people were at Ben-Gurion Airport waiting to be bused off to their bases. This included a group of 25 Christians from Finland. Kramer was sent to a logistics base in the South.

The best gift you can give Israel is … yourself.

Why would anyone on vacation rise at 6 a.m., work all day on an IDF base, endure Spartan accommodations and army food — and pay to do it?

Sar-El volunteers strengthen American ties to Israel and her people through hands-on, civilian volunteer service, and show Israel that she doesn’t stand alone. Volunteers make it possible for IDF soldiers to remain at their jobs and continue their education, saving Israel millions of dollars in salaries. Their willingness to go anywhere in Israel and carry out whatever duties they might be assigned, is a powerful demonstration of commitment.

One of the most gratifying feelings you’ll ever experience is the sense of pride and purpose that comes with knowing you’re making a personal difference for a country and people you care deeply about.

A volunteer’s day resembles regular army life. Uniforms and boots are issued to all volunteers and are required to be worn through the evening meal. Each day starts with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by breakfast in the mess hall with IDF soldiers and then off to work.

For me, work consisted of sorting and recycling ammunition supplies. Although the job was routine, knowing that a soldier would spend time doing more critical work made it worthwhile.

My group of 20 was composed of Americans, Canadians and Brits. It included both men and women who ranged in age from about 50 into their 70s. They were business people, professionals, retirees and even a rabbi. Everyone slept in regular soldiers’ bunks and ate regular mess hall food. An IDF soldier accompanied the volunteers at all times and coordinated all activities.

Was the experience worth it? It made me feel proud to serve our Jewish homeland. Volunteering with Sar-El is an interesting and exciting way to see everyday life in the IDF.

For more information about Sar-El, contact Volunteers for Israel national headquarters at 866-514-1948. Approximately 1,200 Americans volunteer every year for the program.