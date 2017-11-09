Posted on 09 November 2017 by admin

Real-estate mogul, self-made millionaire Corcoran guest speaker at Legacy Senior Communities annual event

Submitted report

The Legacy Senior Communities hosted its Yes! Event fundraiser and welcomed reality television star, real estate mogul and self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran as the guest speaker. Corcoran became one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country after borrowing $1,000, quitting her job as a waitress and starting a tiny real estate company in New York City. That company grew into a $6 billion dollar real estate business. Today, best known as one of the “Sharks” on ABC’s hit TV show Shark Tank, Corcoran uses her finance and business acumen to invest in start-up companies and guide them to success.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefit The Legacy Senior Communities Financial Assistance Fund, which will provide charitable support to future residents of The Legacy Midtown Park to help supplement the cost of their care and enrich their quality of life. In addition, the fund assists seniors using personal assistance services (which include help with bathing, grooming, dressing, transportation, recovering from illness and transitioning from a hospital stay back home) through The Legacy at Home. The Legacy Senior Communities has provided care to seniors and their families in the Greater Dallas area for more than 60 years. The event committee consisted of Co-chairs Carol Aaron, Dawn Aaron, Sandy Donsky, Linda Garner, Zona Pidgeon, Jody Stein and Karla Steinberg.

“We are a mission-driven organization dedicated to making sure Jewish seniors in Dallas have the care they need and the lifestyle they deserve,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “We are excited about serving seniors in the future at The Legacy Midtown Park, our rental continuing care retirement community under development in Dallas. The generosity of our donors will help us provide charitable care to future residents of our vibrant and state-of-the-art community.”

Marc R. Stanley, chair of the board of trustees of The Legacy Senior Communities, added, “We are committed to developing incredible communities where seniors lead full and dynamic lives and to provide the highest quality of care and services through The Legacy at Home, our Medicare-certified home health agency,” said “We rely on our donors to help us accomplish our mission, and I want to personally thank everyone who has supported us and continues to support us each day.”

This year’s Carmen Miller Michael Award award was presented to Adlene Harrison, the first Jewish and first female mayor of Dallas. It was the third time, The Legacy Senior Communities has presented the award which pays tribute to Carmen Miller Michael, who was dedicated to improving the quality of life for people dealing with the issues of aging, mental health and cognitive challenges. The award was created to pay tribute to a member of the Greater Dallas community who displays the special qualities that Carmen Miller Michael possessed: a pioneering spirit and an unshakeable sense of justice and compassion. Harrison was chosen because she is a fiercely independent individual whose perseverance and dedication to others continues to inspire those around her. Harrison has been an integral component of The Legacy Senior Communities since she became a part of the Friends of Golden Acres auxiliary board, which was responsible for raising money and providing special programs during the 1960s.

“We were thrilled to honor Adlene at our event, and she is a true example of a pioneering spirit,” said Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Senior Communities. “Our organization is focused on positively impacting the lives of seniors, and we are grateful for the longstanding generosity shown by individuals, foundations and businesses in our community. The fundraising efforts from this year’s event will help us extend our services to even more seniors, and we are committed to providing excellence to those we assist.”

