Posted on 16 February 2017 by admin

Staff report

More than 1,000 family members, friends and classmates mourned Samantha Remy Sacks at her funeral Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, at Temple Shalom.

The 16-year-old Shepton High School student died in a car accident late Friday, Feb. 10. Lilly Davis also died in the crash and another friend, Kendall Murray, was critically injured.

In addition to Rabbi Andrew Paley, three of Samantha’s friends, her parents Julie and Jeff and sister Sydney eulogized Samantha, who was known as one of those people that lit up a room.

Samantha was in the top 10 percent of her sophomore class and aspired to become an orthopedic surgeon. She was infatuated with bones from early childhood and had been scheduled to attend a medical program at Harvard this summer.

A gifted athlete, Samantha was the captain of her volleyball team. She loved the beach, shopping, and being with family and friends and was known for her effervescent personality. The phrase, “Love as much as you can in one lifetime,” was one that she not only said, but embodied, encouraging people to end conversations with “I love you,” in case they didn’t have the opportunity to say it again.

“I was her older sister, but I looked up to her and wanted to be just like her,” said her sister Sydney.

Susan Schildcrout read Samantha’s mother’s remarks. Julie shared a life of love, laughter and crazy over-the-top fun with her daughters. She enjoyed planning Halloween costumes with Samantha, each year more elaborate than the one before, and packing her the perfect lunch.

Her father, whose eulogy was read by close friend Sam Schildcrout, said that Samantha’s twinkle in her eye captured his heart from the moment he laid eyes on her.

Each person who shared reflections about their relationship with Samantha — friend, mother, father and sister — considered her their best friend and emphasized the joy she brought to each of them and the world around her.

Interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Donations may be made to ‘Memorial Fund for Samantha Sacks’ c/o Guaranty Bank & Trust, 16980 Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75248.