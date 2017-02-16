Staff report
More than 1,000 family members, friends and classmates mourned Samantha Remy Sacks at her funeral Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, at Temple Shalom.
The 16-year-old Shepton High School student died in a car accident late Friday, Feb. 10. Lilly Davis also died in the crash and another friend, Kendall Murray, was critically injured.
In addition to Rabbi Andrew Paley, three of Samantha’s friends, her parents Julie and Jeff and sister Sydney eulogized Samantha, who was known as one of those people that lit up a room.
Samantha was in the top 10 percent of her sophomore class and aspired to become an orthopedic surgeon. She was infatuated with bones from early childhood and had been scheduled to attend a medical program at Harvard this summer.
A gifted athlete, Samantha was the captain of her volleyball team. She loved the beach, shopping, and being with family and friends and was known for her effervescent personality. The phrase, “Love as much as you can in one lifetime,” was one that she not only said, but embodied, encouraging people to end conversations with “I love you,” in case they didn’t have the opportunity to say it again.
“I was her older sister, but I looked up to her and wanted to be just like her,” said her sister Sydney.
Susan Schildcrout read Samantha’s mother’s remarks. Julie shared a life of love, laughter and crazy over-the-top fun with her daughters. She enjoyed planning Halloween costumes with Samantha, each year more elaborate than the one before, and packing her the perfect lunch.
Her father, whose eulogy was read by close friend Sam Schildcrout, said that Samantha’s twinkle in her eye captured his heart from the moment he laid eyes on her.
Each person who shared reflections about their relationship with Samantha — friend, mother, father and sister — considered her their best friend and emphasized the joy she brought to each of them and the world around her.
Interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Donations may be made to ‘Memorial Fund for Samantha Sacks’ c/o Guaranty Bank & Trust, 16980 Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75248.
February 16th, 2017 at 6:05 pm
Jeff,
We are so sorry for the devistating loss of your daughter Samantha. Our thought and prayers are with you and your family. Love, Shar & Jodi
February 16th, 2017 at 7:53 pm
I don’t know you but my heart goes out to you and your family. I lost a son 22 years ago at age 21 and I know how horrible it is to go through.Our children are supposed to out live us parents. Please accept my deepest sympathy.