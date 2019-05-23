Shuls host Women’s League of Conservative Judaism conference

Posted on 23 May 2019 by admin

Fifty-six women traveled south from Winnipeg, north from Houston, and from many points in between to attend the recent regional conference of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, headquartered in the Doubletree Hotel, Farmers Branch.

Members of the Sisterhoods of Anshai Torah, Beth Torah and Shearith Israel worked together for months to set the agenda for “Seize the Moment,” theme of the three-day event for Sisterhood members in the Women’s League’s IntraContinental Region. Attendees were leaders in their home communities who work to support and propel the success of the Conservative Movement, as well as representatives of Women’s League headquarters.

Local area initiatives and accomplishments highlighted the programming. “Goal of the conference was to present opportunities for our guests to learn from our successes, and take tangible elements home to their Sisterhoods and congregations,” said Paige Rothstein, local chair. “They heard from speakers highlighting Dallas’ forward thinking in such areas as the Community Security Initiative, the Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and Hillel of North Texas.” The women also had opportunities to visit each of the three sponsoring local congregations for dinner and a special program; at Beth Torah, they were present for Havdalah and the start of its annual Holocaust Memorial “Reading of the Names.”

Women’s League convenes annual regional conferences to give Sisterhood members the opportunity to learn, socialize and daven together. “Our theme resonated for three days,” Paige Rothstein said afterward. “I feel we ‘Seized the Moment’ and accomplished our goal.”