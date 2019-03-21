Simple song to guide your family’s choices

Posted on 21 March 2019 by admin

Dear Families,

When we talk with our children about faith in God, they ask us so many questions that we often cannot answer. Purim, Passover — all the holidays with so many lessons for life. We are always looking for the answer. Judaism is a great religion with so many guidelines and things that we are supposed to do.

There are 613 Commandments — that’s a lot of things to do. Throughout our history, prophets, judges and rabbis have tried to sum up what we should do to lead a good life and do good for others. The prophet Micah summed everything up in three simple things to do, but these things include everything. Here is a wonderful and simple song that will help us remember.

Only This (Micah 6:8)

By Josh Zweiback and Steve Brodsky

What does God demand of you? Only this, only this. (2)

Do justly, love mercy, walk humbly with your God (2)

U-mah A-do-nai do-resh mim-cha

Ki im a-sot mish-pat v’a-ha-vat che-sed

V’hatz-nei-ah le-chet im E-lo-he-cha

Whenever we want to understand words from the Bible, we begin by asking questions. Micah asked the first question, “What does God demand of you?” What is Micah trying to learn? What does he ask about demands — does that mean that God expects us to do these things whether we want to or not? Do we have a choice to behave the right way?

After we question Micah’s question, more questions come to mind. Think and talk about these questions with your family:

Why does Micah respond to the question, “Only this”? Is it simple?

What does it mean to “do justly”? How do we act in a just manner? What does it mean to be fair to others?

What is mercy? How do we act with mercy? Why does Micah say to “love mercy”? Is that different than treating people with mercy?

Being humble, showing humility, is a very important Jewish value. What does it mean? What does it look like? Why does Micah say to “walk humbly”? How do we walk with God?

Why just these three things? How do they relate to everything else we should be doing? Is this really enough?

How can we use this song in our lives? Sometimes when we wonder how we should be acting, this song may come to mind. There are so many things we need to remember — this makes it easy to sum up the really important things to do.

Laura Seymour is director of camping services at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center.