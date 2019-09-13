Posted on 13 September 2019 by admin

The event features honors and speaker Gloria Campos



The Southwest Jewish Congress will present its annual Texas Sized Event, a gala filled with honors, accolades and inspiring speeches. The event, which will commemorate the SWJC’s 10th anniversary, will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Eddie Deen’s Ranch, 944 S. Lamar in Dallas.

Along with drinks, dinner and schmoozing, the event will feature keynote speaker Gloria Campos, retired news anchor from WFAA-TV, Channel 8. Also on hand will be co-emcees Sylvia Komatsu, chief content officer with KERA and KTX, and WFAA-TV meteorologist Greg Fields.

The Texas Sized Event will also applaud the following:

Audrey Kaplan Inspiring Women Honorees

• Anh Vo

(Lifetime Achievement)

• Debbie Dennis

• Barbara Glazer

• Mary Evans Sias, Ph.D.

• Courtney Underwood

• Marsha Williamson

Future Inspiring Women

• Esha Kothapalli

• Aakilah McCoy

Stan Golden Men of Action

• Eddie Deen

(Lifetime Achievement)

• Giles Davidson

• Trini Garza

• Stan Levenson

• Tevar Watson

• Paul Zoltan

Future Men of Action

• Zach Bernstein

• Matthew A. Johnson

Tickets for the event begin at $75 per person ($45 for students). All levels of sponsorship are also available.

The SWJC is dedicated to promoting diversity through quality educational programs and events that support human rights and the U.S. Constitution. The organization’s goals also include preservation of Jewish culture and history, promoting Israel and its role in the world, and honoring individuals who have contributed to the advancement of our society, culture and lives.

For more information about the SWJC and its Texas Sized Event, visit www.swjc.org, email susan@swjc.org or call 214-361-0018.