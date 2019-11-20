Posted on 20 November 2019 by admin

















On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Special Needs Partnership at Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas hosted its third SNP Honors Event, highlighting influencers and role models in the community.

Two Jewish organizations, Temple Emanu-El and Community Homes For Adults, Inc. (CHAI), were recognized for their work that has positively impacted so many families and individuals with special needs.

Lisa Brodsky, CEO of CHAI; Rabbi Amy Ross, director of Learning and Innovation at Temple Emanu-El; and Jessica Frank, learning specialist at the Early Childhood Education Center at Temple Emanu-El, all accepted awards and shared inspiring moments and information about their respective special needs programs. Director of the Special Needs Partnership and Programs Lorraine Friedman shared how vital it is to create meaningful relationships with both the families and institutions to better serve our community.

The Special Needs Partnership’s goal is for individuals with special needs to have the opportunity to reach their highest potential socially, emotionally, behaviorally and academically. For more information, visit www.jfsdallas.org/SNP or contact Lorraine Friedman at lfriedman@jfsdallas.org.