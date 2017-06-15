Posted on 15 June 2017 by admin

On Tuesday, June 6, a pro-Israel rally was held at Dallas City Hall commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

More than 50 people braved the hot Texas sun to hear speakers including Rabbi Daniel Lapin of the American Alliance of Jews and Christians, Pastor Lyndon Allen of Christians United for Israel, Buddy Pilgrim of Integrity Leadership, and Jon-David Wells of the Wells Report, 660 KSKY-AM. Sponsors of the event included Bnai Zion and Americans for a Safe Israel.

The program included a rendition of Yerushalayim Shel Zahav by Hazzan Aviran of Young Israel of Dallas and concluded with Oseh Shalom by Rabbi Ronen Shimon, rabbi of Young Israel of Dallas.

“It was a wonderful display of support for Israel, and a celebration of religious freedom,” said Rabbi Yaakov Rosenblatt, director of the AAJC. “50 years ago a miracle occurred; we were grateful to be able to celebrate it publicly, at Dallas City Hall.”