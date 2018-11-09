Teach tzedakah by example: giving yourself

Posted on 09 November 2018 by admin

Dear Families,

“Tzedakah” — what’s it all about? How do we teach it?

Each week at our Early Childhood Shabbat Celebration at the Aaron Family JCC, the children come up and excitedly put their money into our many tzedakah boxes. Why? It’s fun. But without knowing it, they are getting into the tzedakah habit.

The definitions for habit are: an established custom; a pattern of behavior acquired through frequent repetition. Our children are learning early that this is what we do. Many a parent has recounted that when they go to the grocery store and there is a donation box at check out, their children say, “Let’s put money in the tzedakah box.” They get it — it is a habit.

In eJewishphilanthropy.com, a column posted on Feb. 25, 2016, by The Lapin Group gave this information:

Parental Giving:

•Among people who recall their parents frequently supporting nonprofit organizations, 52 percent are, themselves, donors today.

•Among those who saw their parents provide occasional support, 46 percent are now donors.

•But among people who rarely or never saw their parents model this behavior, only 26 percent are donors today — half the proportion of those who say their parents gave frequently.

Talking to kids about philanthropy has an impact too:

•When parents did this frequently, 51 percent of today’s adults are donors.

•When parents did this occasionally, 44 percent are donors.

•When parents rarely or never did this, just 32 percent are donors.

Statistics tell an interesting story — if you have children, take note; if you don’t yet (or your children are grown), think about your parents and what they instilled in you. What are the many little things we do to help others? The big donations are not the only ones that count.

A number of years ago when I was at a conference attending sessions, my husband explored the city. That evening, he told me that he bought a homeless man a pair of shoes. It is not about the money — it is about dignity and caring. Teach by your example — that is the only way we teach.