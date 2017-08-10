Posted on 10 August 2017 by admin

By Sharon Wisch-Ray

Birmingham’s small Jewish community extended its Southern hospitality to a Team Dallas delegation of 102 athletes and 25 coaches among some 900 participants and 28 delegations in its Maccabi Games last week.

Aside from the athletic competition and socializing, a highlight of the week was JCC Cares. With Tisha B’Av on Tuesday, the Birmingham hosts created a unique program that included a visit to the famed Civil Rights Institute. Athletes and coaches heard from a survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. The rest of the week was lighter in nature, with a block party Wednesday evening in Downtown Birmingham that athletes loved and a closing party Thursday night at the Birmingham J.

When it came to medals, Team Dallas fared well with 18 gold, eight silver, eight bronze and eight Middot medals.