Posted on 07 August 2019 by admin

Dear Rabbi Fried,

Could you please expand a little about Tisha B’Av? I heard that historically it has been a tragic day for the Jews, but what happened on that day besides the destruction of the Temple?

Jilian C.

Dear Jilian,

Tisha B’Av, the ninth day of the Jewish month of Av, falls out this coming Saturday night, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. It is the day the Torah established for mourning all the tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people throughout our history. Many of those calamities have, actually, transpired on that date.

To name some of the key events: