Twenty Kosher Game Day raffle winners will, like these guests in 2019, go on a tour of the American Airlines Center’s underground and a chance to high-five the Dallas Stars players at the March 22 game. Visit dallasstars.com/kosher for tickets.

Photos: Courtesy Kosher Game Day

By Deb Silverthorn

Regardless of the final score, the Sunday, March 22, National Hockey League match-up between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets will be a winner when the American Airlines Center hosts its Third Annual Kosher Game Day. The afternoon begins at 4 p.m., with a Food ‘n’ Shmooze Party on the Plaza; the AAC doors open at 4:30 p.m.; and the game starts at 6.

Those purchasing tickets by Jan. 1 will receive a Dallas Stars cap and one entry for the Tunnel Ticket raffle. The 20 guests who win the right to take the behind-the-scenes tour will be notified by email, in advance of game day, with instructions.

“It’s a great event to get Jews from all different types of backgrounds from around the Metroplex to come together and enjoy a hockey game together, while at the same time donating proceeds to families in need,” said Kosher Game Day’s Lon Cherryholmes. “It turns this fun event into tzedakah and a mitzvah!”

Kosher Game Day is the only day of the year that the AAC allows an outside vendor to sell on-property. The Palate Grill (of Kosher Palate) food truck will be parked outside the AAC with hotdogs, hamburgers and chicken tenders or chopped beef baskets, with sides of coleslaw, corn, fries and beans for sale. The food sold by Palate Grill will be allowed into the AAC at its closest entrance.

“This is an exciting event with Jewish families, and the community-at-large from throughout the Metroplex, to root for teams and to be able to do so while enjoying great kosher food,” said Kosher Palate and Palate Grill owner, Chaim Goldfeder. “Enjoying the atmosphere and experience of a hockey game, with a side of great Texas barbecue. Great sports, great fun and great food — all for a good cause.”

“Tunnel Ticket” sponsors Daniella and Frank Storch and Larry and Shirley Strauss have provided the opportunity for 20 raffle winners to take an exclusive tour of the AAC’s underground and a chance to high-five Stars players as they skate out to the game’s second half.

Kosher Game Day, with Dallas Area Torah Association of Plano, will share proceeds from the event with local families in need.

“The game will last hours, but the support and impact that comes from us all coming together will be lasting,” said DATA of Plano’s Director of Outreach Rabbi Yogi Robkin. “Usually we are able to do something that is meaningful, often on the serious side — or something fun, on the entertaining side. At Kosher Game Day we will bring meaningful, fun and entertainment together and it’s all those things.”

Additional sponsors of the 2020 Kosher Game Day are Amazing Therapeutic Touch of Eden, Autobahn Service Center and United Texas Bank.

“Hanukkah is around the corner and an afternoon out with friends and family is a terrific gift with memories that will keep on giving,” said Dallas Kosher Executive Director Meira Naor. “The spirit for the event, and the opportunity to have kosher food to enjoy, is a win-win and we look forward to welcoming the community.”

Tickets are on sale now at dallasstars.com/kosher. Once a ticket order is placed, the purchaser will receive a unique link to share with others to ensure nearby seating with friends and family.

To volunteer at Kosher Game Day, or to sponsor future events, email info@dallaskosher.org.