Third Israel Today Symposium refreshes agenda

Speakers from the U.S., Israel and Canada will discuss a wide variety of topics at the third Israel Today Community Symposium, scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Temple Shalom.

Among the issues to be discussed are conflicts with the Arabs, two-state or one-state solution, the effect of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, cooperation between Jews and non-Jews regarding Israel, the West Bank, Syrian drones, a democratic Jewish state or a Jewish democratic state, Iranian nukes, technology and the Israeli economy. Other topics are the history of U.S./Israeli relations, Israeli missile defense, Israeli cybersecurity, Israeli energy exploration and desalinization technology, combating anti-Israel BDS activity and why Israel is so important to non-Jews.

New to the agenda are an updated look at historical events, support from pro-Israel non-Jewish communities and Israel’s contributions to the world. Exhibitors from local and international Israel advocacy organizations will be on hand to showcase Israel’s progress in technology and self-sufficiency.

“Israel is a complex subject,” Symposium founder Ken Glaser said. “This is the best way we’ve found to present information to people who seek knowledge about the modern State of Israel — past, present and future.”

The program will feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions. More than 500 attended last year’s event.

Supporting organizations include AIPAC, AJC, Bnai Zion, DATA, Hadassah, Hillel, Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds, the Aaron Family JCC, the Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Southwest Jewish Congress, Stand with Us, Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce, and Congregations Adat Chaverim, Anshai Torah, Beth Torah, Nishmat Am, Shearith Israel, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Shalom and Tiferet Israel.

Registration fee is $18, which includes a kosher lunch, snacks and drinks throughout the day. For more information, visit www.israeltodaydallas.org, or contact Anita Weinstein, 2018 Israel Today Community Symposium administrator, at anitaw4470@gmail.com or 214-403-1087.