Posted on 27 June 2019 by admin

Side Gig will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Tiferet Israel. From left are band members Rusty Cooper, Joel Futterman, Ron Nevelow, Bruce Katz, Ron Friedman and Rob Shrell.

Tiferet Israel held the first installment of its summer music series (singing along and dancing included at no extra charge) with the Kent Ellingson Group, Sunday, June 23. The program will continue at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with Side, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, with Windy City.

Put on your dancing shoes and join the gang at Tiferet.

The Side Gig Band plays a broad spectrum of pop and rock from the 1970s to now — from Clapton, Green Day, Queen and The Doobie Brothers to Jon Mayer and Ed Sheeran. The musicians of Side Gig belong to Anshai Torah men’s a cappella group, Kol Rina. Kol Rina performs traditional Jewish songs and melodies. They have been working on taking these Jewish songs to the next level by infusing them with rock rhythms and musical instruments. This concert will be the first time Side Gig will publicly perform this music, and Tiferet Israel is honored to be their host. You may have heard Side Gig (Ron Nevelow, Bruce Katz, Ron Friedman, Rob Shrell, Rusty Cooper and Joel Futterman) at the 26th Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off.

Windy City is a tribute band, playing the music of Chicago, with a concentration on the first two albums. David Judson (guitar), Jim Rosenthal (drums) and Bob Rosen (bass) founded the nine-piece band, adding keyboards, trombone, sax, trumpet and two vocalists. Windy City also played at the 26th Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off and was fantastic.

All installments of the music series will be held at Tiferet Israel, 10909 Hillcrest Road in Dallas. Cost is $20 per person and childcare is available. Beer, wine and soda are available for purchase. Light snacks will be served. Please RSVP by July 11 for Side Gig on July 14 and by Aug. 22 for Windy City on Aug. 25.

For more information, including sponsorships, visit www.tiferetisrael.org. To RSVP, contact Jennifer Williams at 214-691-3611 or by email at jwilliams@tiferetisrael.org.