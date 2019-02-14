Understanding the Shema and mezuzah

Posted on 14 February 2019 by admin

Dear Families,

This week my lesson at the J was about the

Shema and the mezuzah. The Shema is one of the first prayers we teach our children, as it is recited first thing in the morning and then right before bed. It is a wonderful part of many bedtime rituals that families have. The Shema is not a prayer to God but is a statement about God, about us, and about the connections binding us with God and with each other. It says that there is one God for all of us.

The custom is to cover your eyes when saying the Shema, so that you can really think about what you are saying. At the J Early Childhood Center, many classes make it part of their day in different ways.

Shema Yisrael, Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai Echad.

Hear O Israel, Adonai is Our God, Adonai is One.

The Shema is inside of the mezuzah, which we also discussed this week. The children created their own mezuzot, but without the parchment — what was included was an English translation of the

Shema, and advice to purchase the kosher scroll for inclusion.

Here are some of the details to remember for installing your mezuzah:

· Mezuzah literally means “doorpost” but is normally taken to refer to the case which holds the parchment. On the outside of every mezuzah is a single Hebrew word — one of God’s names: Shaddai. The rabbis turn this into an anagram: Shomer Delatot Yisrael, Guardian of Israel’s Doors. When we put up a mezuzah and reconnect with it every time we enter, a sort of nonverbal prayer for protection is pointed in God’s direction.

· A mezuzah may be placed on every interior doorpost in the house except for the bathrooms and the closets.

· The parchment includes the Shema and Deuteronomy 6:4-9, 11:13-31.

· A rabbi does not need to put up your mezuzah. You can place it yourself, with the following prayer.

Baruch atah Adonai elohaynu melech ha’olam asher kidshanu bemitzvotav vetzivanu likboah mezuzah.

Blessed are You, Adonai our God, King of the Universe, who has made us holy with mitzvot and instructed us to affix the mezuzah.

· Face the door from the outside. Touch the right doorpost, and place the mezuzah about 2/3 of the way up, with the top of the mezuzah tilted in.

· Become a mezuzah kisser. First touch your hand to the mezuzah, then bring your hand to your lips and kiss it.

A final story is a legend about the rabbinic “argument” on whether to hang the mezuzah vertical or horizontal. The story tells of the typical argument back and forth, ending with a compromise to hang it at an angle. The important message for all times is that sometimes we need to compromise, and that each time you enter your home (or school or business), the mezuzah is a reminder to meet one another in peace.