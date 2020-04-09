URGENT: Jewish Community Member Needs Plasma of a Recovered COVID-19 patient

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.



Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH

A 54 year-old member of the Dallas Jewish community has been in the ICU for three weeks with COVID-19. His tests continue to be positive for the COVID-19 virus, and he continues to have symptoms even after all this time and with the support provided by the hospital’s extraordinary medical team. His doctor believes that he can greatly benefit from a transfusion with convalescent plasma — the plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient.

The requirements to be a plasma donor are the following:

(1) have had a positive swab/diagnosis

(2) a negative swab that occurs after the positive OR 28 days symptom free, and

(3) the presence of antibodies in a blood sample.

The family is so grateful for the extraordinary effort to find a donor to help him and his family. He is fighting everyday to win this battle. He was healthy going into this, so the vicious and unrelenting attack of COVID-19 was truly unexpected and is heartbreaking.

If anyone thinks that they may meet the qualifying criteria above, please contact Dana Eisenberg at danaeisenberg@yahoo.com or Lauren Zlotky at 2twins@swbell.net

The family is particularly interested in any post COVID-19 people from Washington and/or New York, as they would meet the 28-day symptom free criteria.