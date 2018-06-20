‘Voices & Visions’: art paired with thought

Posted on 20 June 2018 by admin

Beth-El’s Art Committee has curated a unique display that pairs contemporary artists and designers with powerful quotes from Jewish thinkers. The exhibit can be viewed in the Temple Board Room from June through the end of August and is open to the community.

“Voices and Visions” was inspired by the Container Corporation of America’s “Great Ideas” series. Launched as an ad campaign in the 1950s, the Container Corporation paired famous quotes and graphic design, and published images monthly across the United States. In a short time, the campaign moved away from advertising and become an art phenomenon.

In 1993, a collector and appreciator of “Great Ideas,” Harold Grinspoon, founded the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, a North American Jewish nonprofit organization with the goal of enhancing Jewish community life in North America. In late 2012, “Voices and Visions” released its debut Masters Series, a collection of 18 images that pairs leading figures of contemporary art and design with powerful quotes from Jewish thinkers.

Among Grinspoon’s many other highly regarded programs is the PJ Library, which provides U.S. Jewish children with age-appropriate books highlighting Jewish holidays, values, Bible stories and folklore. There is also an Israeli version of the PJ Library, Sifriyat Pijama, which gifts books in Hebrew each month to more than 100,000 preschoolers in about 4,000 preschools throughout Israel.

— Submitted by

Arlene Reynolds