Posted on 07 August 2019 by admin

Anshai’s youth scholarships will benefit

Photo: Ram Silverman

Congregation Anshai Torah’s 2018 Weinberg Family Golf Classic participants, James Roberts, Tom McMullen and Bill Johnson waiting as Alan Butz takes his turn on the Gleneagles Country Club course. Registration is open at WeinbergGolfClassic.com for this year’s Aug. 19 event.

It’s almost tee time as registration is open for Congregation Anshai Torah’s 2nd Annual Weinberg Family Golf Classic. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Gleneagles Country Club, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. with lunch and awards at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“The Weinberg Family Golf Classic is a fun day for serious golfers, amateurs and players at all levels,” Event Co-chair Lane Weitz said. “We’ll be out there to honor the Weinberg family, all they have done and continue to do for our Anshai family, and in doing so raising money to help out our kids.”

A portion of the proceeds benefit the synagogue’s Youth Scholarship Program, which helps its children attend Jewish summer camps, leadership development programs, Israel experiences, gap-year programs and the March of the Living tour. Last year, with nearly $20,000 raised, tournament money helped 33 students attend Jewish programs.

“This new initiative, spearheaded by a very dedicated committee, has re-energized this critically important program,” Congregation Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Stefan Weinberg said. “I thank everyone for lending support to this meaningful venture.”

Players can register as a team, or individually, and will play the 18 holes in groups of two at a time, with four players in each group. The event will be capped at 136 participants. In addition to the lunch, snacks and drinks will also be provided throughout the course.

The event’s Platinum Sponsor is Veritex Bank with additional support by APEX Financial/Lane Weitz, Aristos Global/Michael Osburn, Behringer Family, Comm-Fit/Jeff Levine, Dallas Jewish Funerals/Zane Belyea, Dallas Podiatry Works/Dr. Joel Brook, Kahn Mechanical Contractors, Ira & Lisa Kravitz, Orange Star Properties/Jay Post, Parkhaven Dental/Dr. Michael Pincus, Porsche of Plano, Manuel Rajunov, Rubin Family Foundation, Harold Rubinstein, Shapiro Law, Starwood Insurance/Mark Lowey and Stifel Financial/Jason Parker.

All participants will receive entry gifts, with cash and other prizes awarded including the first flight, second flight, longest drive and two hole-in-one opportunities on the course.

“Last year, Todd Shores and his team did a great job creating and elevating this event to significance and we are honored to carry on,” said Weitz. “It’s a great way to help the youth of our congregation and a great way to be out of the office.”

For more information, to register to participate or as a sponsor, visit WeinbergGolfClassic.com.

Submitted by Deb Silverthorn on behalf of Anshai Torah.