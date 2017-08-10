Posted on 10 August 2017 by admin

Dear Families,

Most of us cannot imagine studying Talmud but it really is possible (you can even find a study group online). The best tractate to study is Pirke Avot, Chapters of the Sages.

Pirke Avot is comprised of six chapters and over 150 mishnayot or teachings. Each mishnah has many lessons on how to live an ethical life. It would be wonderful if we could just read the “saying” and then know what to do. However, it takes a little more work and study, but each of us can do it — even our youngest children.

Spend time each Shabbat talking about the mishnah, using the questions below as guidelines. Begin by reading the words, then breaking down the parts, and trust in the fact that even young children can add their thoughts to the discussion. Remember that after we have begun to understand the mishnah, we must then work to understand how to apply the learning to our lives.

Pirke Avot 4:1 Ben Zoma says:

Who is wise? He who learns from every person.

Who is strong? He who controls his passions.

Who is rich? He who is happy with his lot.

Who is honored? He who honors others.

Questions to talk about: