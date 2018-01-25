Posted on 25 January 2018 by admin

Businesswomen will meet and greet Jan. 31

By Deb Silverthorn

The Dallas Jewish Women in Business Network (DJWBN) is raising a glass — well, a coffee cup — to 2018 and beginning the year with a Meet & Greet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Coffee House Cafe, 6150 Frankford Road (cross street Preston Road) in North Dallas.

The organization, begun as a Facebook group launched by Jessica Green as a networking resource, now has more than 550 members. Late last year, Rivkah Krasnoff joined Green after expressing an idea for a similar, but more expanded, profiled, effort. The two, stronger together than as one, are dedicated to supporting Dallas’ ever-growing market of Jewish women business owners and professionals.

“I didn’t know anyone when I first moved here and I wanted to change that. I figured I’m a new mom, we’re new to the area, I’m a professional — I couldn’t possibly be alone in those categories and I was right. I created the Facebook group and in a very short time the numbers grew,” said Green, a Senior Registered Tax Preparer with Hensley CPA in Frisco.

A New York native who received her bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising, Green moved to Australia, where she fell in love with the country and her future husband Daryl. She earned her MBA at the University of Technology, Sydney. After seven years across the pond, Green and her husband moved to the Metroplex for a career opportunity, with her family and professional life flourishing.

“We’ve had meals together, vendor showcases, networking opportunities, and from each get-together people have exchanged references and shared the real spirit of community,” Green said, speaking of the networking group.

Green is the mother of toddlers Benjamin and Daniel, and the wife of Daryl. She and her family belong to Congregation Anshai Torah. She is also the administrator of the Women Networking of Plano, Frisco and Far North Dallas Facebook page, which, at times, has joined with the DJWBN group for events.

“I have found clients, I have sent friends and clients of mine to other women in the group, and it’s a beautiful thing to share our opportunities,” Green said. “If I’m going to buy something, eat somewhere, or I have need for a service, why wouldn’t I want to give my business to a local person? That’s always my first hope, and of course I appreciate the referrals I’ve received. My business doubled in 2016, and again in 2017 thanks to referrals, not just from this group but when someone tells someone about you, and you come through, the dominoes of new customers fall in your favor.”

Green is excited about Krasnoff joining her in administrating the Facebook group. Krasnoff will write informational and educational posts about business practice and the organization’s events, bringing her marketing experience to members and participants

Krasnoff — who was born in Scotland — her husband Neil, and their daughter Bracha are members of Congregation Shaare Tefilla. The couple moved to Dallas nine years ago, hoping she could stay at home with their daughter, while making the most of her experience and education She received her bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the University of Texas, and has more than 20 years of experience in business strategy, which includes sales, marketing and CRM applications in both corporate and nonprofit arenas. She serves on the Digital Marketing Advisory board of the University of South Florida, and through her business, Aspiring Mompreneur (also her professional Facebook page), she is a business coach and consultant to work-at-home mothers, also helping clients find resources to help them grow.

“Facebook is a wonderful forum for women to meet, but we want to do more than just make contacts — to offer training on how to be in touch with your clients, how to utilize social media best to sell and connect, how to sell yourself as an expert in your area and be seen with a unique perspective, and also the connectivity, networking and ‘just’ being girlfriends there for each other,” Krasnoff said. “There is no understating the power of strong women’s friendships and support. Jessica has done an amazing job thus far and together we look forward to expanding and growing.”

DJWBN plans continued online interaction and monthly gather

ings, with Jewish business leaders sharing their experiences, successes and pitfalls, and offering advice, as much as an opportunity for the members to learn from each other and more about each other’s businesses. “Anyone concerned about the kashrut of this first event is welcome to just order a cold drink or just come and share with us,” Krasnoff said. “We’d love recommendations for additional locations and for local Jewish offices or venues to host our meetings, (then) we can move our events around throughout the community so that everyone is welcome.”

“This is what it’s all about and we live in a time when with a click, you can turn a ‘friend’ into a real friend, vendor or associate,” Green said. “The best way to give and help each other succeed.”

The Dallas Jewish Women in Business Network is open to the community. For more information, and to register for events, visit the self-titled Facebook page.