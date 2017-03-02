Categorized | Featured, News

Yavneh boys 1 win from state title

Posted on 02 March 2017 by admin

Staff report

The Yavneh boys’ basketball team won their TAPPS Class 3A state semifinal, 55-40, and will play for a state championship at 1 p.m. Friday in Abilene.

The Bulldogs (31-3) defeated Dallas Covenant, which hails from the same District 3. Yavneh trailed, 15-8, after the first quarter but closed the first half on a 16-7 run for a 24-24 tie at halftime. Yavneh pulled away in the third quarter and kept space in the fourth for the victory.

Yavneh will face Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (26-6) in the 3A state final. Our Lady of the Hills defeated Beaumont Legacy, 46-37, in the other semifinal.

 

