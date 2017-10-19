Posted on 19 October 2017 by admin

Staff report

The Yavneh boys’ soccer team won its first-ever playoff game last week, but fell short of advancing to the state tournament with a 2-1 loss to Longview-Saint Mary’s Catholic in Tyler on Monday.

Yavneh finished the regular season 11-1 and cruised to a dominating 5-1 victory against Longview Christian in bi-district play. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t find the back of the net often enough in the second round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoff.

St. Mary’s scored both of their goals in the first half, but Eli Minsky scored early in the second half to make the game tense.

Yavneh’s only regular-season loss came against Dallas International, which the Bulldogs defeated in the second round of district play. Dallas International defeated Nacogdoches Regents, 1-0, and will face St. Mary’s in the semifinals.

Max Weinstein, Sammy Nurko and Zach Bernstein earned first-team all-district honors, while Sammy Schultz, Eli Minsky and Ofek Reef were second-team selections. Jared Notelowitz and Elisha Klein earned honorable mention and Max Weinstein was the Newcomer of the year.

Most of the team returns for next season, with senior Sam Schultz the only graduate.