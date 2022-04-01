100 young Dallasites attend JNFuture event

Nearly 100 young philanthropists in Dallas attended Jewish National Fund–USA’s (JNF-USA) JNFuture Sip & Schmooze event at HG Supply Co. on March 9.

Following the success of the inaugural Dallas JNFuture event in October 2021, the March Sip & Schmooze soirée connected like-minded Zionists ages 22-40 for a fun social gathering where they also learned about Jewish National Fund–USA’s incredible work in Israel and how JNFuture members can support its efforts through philanthropy, volunteering, leadership roles and missions to Israel.

Adam Chernoff, event chair and JNFuture Dallas board member, took a deeper dive into the topics of leadership and travel opportunities that come with JNFuture membership, as well as why he trusts JNF-USA with his philanthropic endeavors.

“The second in-person event hosted by JNFuture Dallas was a huge success. We had many returning guests along with several first-timers, which speaks to the hard work and dedication of our board and of our newest professional, Yael Kuchinsky,” said Chernoff.

To learn more about Jewish National Fund–USA’s work in Israel and how to get involved in the local Dallas community, contact Yael Kuchinsky at ykuchinsky@jnf.org or 214-433-6600, ext. 943.