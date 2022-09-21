10th annual Wheel to Survive ride raises $261K and counting for ovarian cancer research

On Sunday, Sept. 18, the 2022 Be The Difference Foundation’s Wheel to Survive, the organization’s 10th anniversary ride, raised more than $261,000 and climbing. There were more than 174 riders in-person at Gilley’s Dallas and online. “We had more sponsors than ever, four great ride instructors and a meaningful last hour honoring 10 survivors,” said Julie Shrell, BTDF co-founder. “New teams and riders as well as seasoned 10-year participants made for an epic day filled with lots of laughs, sweat and tears!” she added.
Donations can still be made at tinyurl.com/BTDF-Wheel-to-Survive-Donate.