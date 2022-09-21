10th annual Wheel to Survive ride raises $261K and counting for ovarian cancer research

Photos: Courtesy Be The Difference Foundation

Atila Ali chaired the Be The Difference Foundation’s 2022 Wheel to Survive Sept. 18, 2022. At press time, the event had raised more than $261,000. Ovarian cancer survivors Jill Bach, Julie Shrell, Lynn Lentscher and the late Helen Gardner founded the Be The Difference Foundation. From left are Bach; Jon Mize, BTDF director of operations, events and corporate partnerships; Shrell; and Lentscher at the 10th Annual BTDF Wheel to Survive fundraiser Sept. 18, 2022.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, the 2022 Be The Difference Foundation’s Wheel to Survive, the organization’s 10th anniversary ride, raised more than $261,000 and climbing. There were more than 174 riders in-person at Gilley’s Dallas and online. “We had more sponsors than ever, four great ride instructors and a meaningful last hour honoring 10 survivors,” said Julie Shrell, BTDF co-founder. “New teams and riders as well as seasoned 10-year participants made for an epic day filled with lots of laughs, sweat and tears!” she added.

Donations can still be made at tinyurl.com/BTDF-Wheel-to-Survive-Donate.