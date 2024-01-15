14 Israelis injured in Ra’anana terror attack

The scene of a terrorist attack in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: Magen David Adom)

The city’s mayor tells residents to stay off the streets • Attacker or attackers may remain at large.

JNS Staff Report

January 15, 2024

Fourteen Israelis were wounded on Monday in an apparent combined car-ramming and stabbing spree in the central city of Ra’anana.

In a preliminary statement, the Israel Police said that “following an ongoing unusual incident in Ra’anana, police forces are on the scene, and the circumstances are under investigation.”

It is unclear whether the attacker or attackers remain at large.

“I am asking residents and schoolchildren to stay off the streets and to wait until there is a clear picture,” Ra’anana Mayor Chaim Broyde told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The incidents were reported at 1:34 p.m. and 1:44 p.m. on the city’s Ahuza and HaHaroshet streets, according to the Magen David Adom emergency response organization.

According to MDA, paramedics treated a woman in her 70s in critical condition, a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both in serious condition, as well as eight people with moderate injuries and three who were lightly injured.

Four of the victims were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, including several who were in serious or moderate condition, the hospital announced.

This is a developing story.