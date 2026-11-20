Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, joined by Federation board chair Sherry Goldberg and CEO Robert French, commemorate decades of service and leadership at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Not pictured: Carol Aaron and David Veeder.

(Kim Leeson Photography)

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas honored 16 former board chairs with Lifetime Achievement Awards at its annual Pacesetter Event, recognizing more than three decades of leadership and service to the Federation and Jewish Dallas.

This year’s event, themed “The Leaders Who Built Our Community,” highlighted the Federation’s past leadership as the organization marks its 115th year.

The honorees were Andrea Statman (1991–1993), Stan Rabin (1993–1995), Andrea Weinstein (1995–1997), Don Schaffer (1997–1999), Steve Waldman (1999–2001), Jim Hogue (2001–2003), Larry Schoenbrun (2005–2007), Carol Aaron (2007–2009), David Veeder (2009–2011), Jeff Rasansky (2011–2013), Cindy Sweet Moskowitz (2013–2015), Dan Prescott (2015–2017), Mark Kreditor (2017–2019), A.J. Rosmarin (2019–2021), Bill Finkelstein (2021–2023) and Dot Haymann (2023–2025).

Guests were greeted by framed portraits of the former board chairs displayed on easels along the entrance.

Guests enter the Pacesetter Event through a display featuring portraits of past Federation board chairs. (Kim Leeson Photography)

Pacesetter Event co-chairs Barbi and Scott Cohen welcomed guests and recognized the honorees and Pacesetters. Federation CEO Robert French reflected on the organization’s history and the responsibility of building on the foundation established by previous leaders.

Current Board Chair Sherry Goldberg presented the honorees with glass Lifetime Achievement Awards recognizing their service to the Federation and Jewish Dallas.

“Each of you stepped forward at a different moment in our organization’s history,” Goldberg told the honorees. “Each of you faced your own challenges and opportunities. And each of you left your own mark.”

Collectively, the honorees’ tenures spanned major capital campaigns, the expansion of Jewish education and philanthropy, deeper connections with Israel and increased investment in young leaders and community security. They also included pivotal periods for the Jewish community, including the resettlement of Soviet Jews, 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Oct. 7.

Reflecting on her own 45 years of involvement in the community, Goldberg spoke about the influence of those who previously held her role and the responsibility of carrying their work forward.

The evening concluded with a stand-up performance by comedian, actor and writer Elon Gold.

Pacesetter Event co-chairs Barbi and Scott Cohen welcome guests and open the evening’s program. (Kim Leeson Photography)



–Submitted by Jaqueline Golan, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.