Around the Town: 08/09/21

Texas Hillel spotlights Hannah Simon

Hannah Simon

Texas Hillel featured Hannah Simon in its weekly student spotlight on Facebook and Instagram Sept. 3. Hannah, a UT senior and member of Alpha Epsilon Phi, is the daughter of Cindy and Robert Simon and the sister of Samantha and Ari.

The post reads, “She has been involved with Hillel for four years now and has played a huge role in our Challah for Hunger program.”

In the post, Hannah shares a bit about herself. “My major is corporate communications with a certificate in children and the family.

“I first got involved with Hillel when I went to Challah for Hunger my freshman year. It was so fun being able to braid challah and hang out with my friends. Making challah is something that my mother always does every week for Shabbat, so I was happy to be able to keep that tradition alive with me in college.

“My favorite memory at Hillel was packing meals last year for Shabbat. We listened to music, danced, and packed meals to feed our community. It warms my heart when I can help feed my community, but also have a blast while doing it.”

In addition to being a TJP intern, Hannah interned in the day camp office at Austin’s JCC. As a sophomore, she worked as a Hillel Campus Engagement Intern, getting students involved in the many programs Hillel has to offer.

Hannah had hoped to travel on Birthright last year, but the trip was canceled due to COVID-19. She hopes to be able to go on a Birthright trip in the future.

Photo: Jim Stanton

Community Security expert Stuart Frisch trains community members at Beth-El Congregation Aug. 22, 2021.

Stuart Frisch conducts security training

Tarrant County synagogues came together to present a day of SCN Congregant Safety Training on Sunday, Aug. 22. Secure Community Network Trainer Stuart Frisch did separate in-person training sessions at Beth-El Congregation, Fort Worth, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Fort Worth, Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville and Congregation Beth Shalom, Arlington. Attendance at all four stops was excellent and congregants at every synagogue signed up to be greeters/ushers at their congregation. The training was partially funded by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.