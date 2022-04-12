5 words: memory, optimism, faith, family, responsibility

Dear Families,

This is it — Passover begins whether we are ready or not! It is the ultimate Dayenu — it would have been enough if…

…if we bought everything kosher for Passover at the store.

…if we cleaned every inch of our house (and our car) to get rid of the chametz.

…if we got ready with our Haggadah and added new and different readings.

…if we were ready to keep Passover for the entire week.

…if we downloaded the app and were ready to count the omer.

…if ..if…if…

What is enough? This is the endless question of our life and, especially right before a major holiday, we feel that we can never do enough — but remember, we are enough!

Whether you are having two Sedarim with a multitude of guests or just yourself with a few friends on Zoom, keep the big picture and choose which details to embrace. Rabbi Benjamin Blech wrote “The 5 Most Important Things to Know About Passover” sharing the greatest contributions to the world in these five words/ideas: memory, optimism, faith, family and responsibility. No matter how long or short your Seder may be, remember to touch on these five things. In fact, give the assignment out to five guests — what makes this concept such an important contribution to the world from the lessons of Passover?

As the J’s Jewish educator, I have told the Passover story in myriad ways so many times these past few weeks that I wonder how to get excited about it again when I sit down with my family. It is the five words above that drive me, and I hope you, to continue the rituals and stories again and again last year, this year, future years — it never gets old because each year we are new again! So, here in a short article, I am challenging you to always keep it new and exciting! Have a wonderful, memorable, growing, learning, happy Passover!

Laura Seymour is Camp director emeritus and Jewish Experiential Learning director at the Aaron Family JCC.