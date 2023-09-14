A Southern classic for alucky New Year
Photo: Judi Leib/Whisk in the Southern
Hoppin’ John

Chef Judi Leib shares her love of cooking through recipes on her Whisk in the Southern website. Here she adapts a Southern favorite for the secular New Year with kosher-friendly ingredients. “I loved creating a version, without pork, for Rosh Hashanah. I make this for Rosh Hashanah to celebrate the Jewish New Year and substitute brisket for pork. You can serve this alongside a chicken dish for the High Holidays,” she says.

Hoppin’ John

Recipe by Judi Leib
Makes 6 servings as a side dish  

  • 1 cup dried blackeyed peas
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1½ cups smoked brisket, cut into medium chunks
  • ½ large onion, diced
  • ½ large green or red peper, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning or Cajun blend
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil, like canola
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground peper
  • 2 cups long-grain rice, cooked
  1. Soak blackeyed peas in 2 cups chicken broth overnight in refrigerator. Bring to room temperature when ready to cook.
  2. While bringing peas back to room temperature, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet and cook the onion, bell pepper and garlic until just soft.
  3. Add this to the pot with the peas and stir in Old Bay seasoning. Add brisket pieces and remaining liquid and bring to a boil.
  4. Cook for 30-45 minutes, making sure the peas don’t get mushy; they should be al dente.
  5. Wash rice thoroughly. You want to release all the starches. Then cook rice until just tender.
  6. Stir rice into peas and taste. Add salt and pepper, if needed.

Leave a Reply