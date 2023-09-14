A Southern classic for alucky New Year

Chef Judi Leib shares her love of cooking through recipes on her Whisk in the Southern website. Here she adapts a Southern favorite for the secular New Year with kosher-friendly ingredients. “I loved creating a version, without pork, for Rosh Hashanah. I make this for Rosh Hashanah to celebrate the Jewish New Year and substitute brisket for pork. You can serve this alongside a chicken dish for the High Holidays,” she says.
Hoppin’ John
Recipe by Judi Leib
Makes 6 servings as a side dish
- 1 cup dried blackeyed peas
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1½ cups smoked brisket, cut into medium chunks
- ½ large onion, diced
- ½ large green or red peper, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning or Cajun blend
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, like canola
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground peper
- 2 cups long-grain rice, cooked
- Soak blackeyed peas in 2 cups chicken broth overnight in refrigerator. Bring to room temperature when ready to cook.
- While bringing peas back to room temperature, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet and cook the onion, bell pepper and garlic until just soft.
- Add this to the pot with the peas and stir in Old Bay seasoning. Add brisket pieces and remaining liquid and bring to a boil.
- Cook for 30-45 minutes, making sure the peas don’t get mushy; they should be al dente.
- Wash rice thoroughly. You want to release all the starches. Then cook rice until just tender.
- Stir rice into peas and taste. Add salt and pepper, if needed.