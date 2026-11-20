Shabbat Lady

By Laura Seymour

By the time you read this, Election Day will be over even if there are still questions in the air. My goal in writing every week is to pass on nuggets of Jewish information but not to say do this or do that — more to say, “Did You Know.” Therefore, I avoid the political! The many Jewish voices over the past months have shared recommendations on who to vote for and why they feel that way. The most important Jewish voices remind us of the importance of voting!!

However, the votes have been cast (if not finalized), so what now? In a wonderful blog, The Wisdom Daily, I found something to share for this time. Reb Ezra Weinberg writes:

“The ancient words of Ecclesiastes, made famous in the 1960s song ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’ written by Pete Seeger, offer us this perspective literally cultivated from the wisdom of our ancestors: ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.’ History unfolds in seasons, some filled with hope and others with fear; some marked by progress and others by painful setbacks. This doesn’t mean that our choices don’t matter or that we should stop fighting for what we believe in. Rather, it reminds us that no single moment is the whole story. We can take our responsibilities seriously without allowing the anxieties of the present to consume us. Our task is to act with courage and integrity in this season, while remembering that seasons change and the work of building a better world continues.”

Good words for us to remember, yet Reb Weinberg shares something more memorable: reminding us that music helps us understand, learn and remember! Here is an addition to Pete Seeger — sing the verses that resonate with you (and write your own)!

Chorus

To everything (Turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (Turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose under Heaven.

(Verse 1 theme: Conflict)

A time for us, a time for them

A time to forgive, a time for revenge

A time to be fragile, a time for thick skin

A time for curiosity, a time to dig in

Keep score and never give in.

A time to forfeit and just let them win

Chorus

(Verse 2 theme: Self)

A time to be right, a time to be wrong

A time for silence, a time for song

A time to contract, a time to expand

A time to not understand

A time to make space for self-compassion

Chorus



(Verse 3 theme: World Outlook)

A time for knowledge, a time for wisdom

A time for “yes and,” a time for zero-sum

A time for truth, a time for lies

A time for changing your mind

A time to see the world through G-d’s eyes.

Chorus

(Verse 4 theme: Inner resources)

A time to drop out, a time to enroll

A time to release, a time to control

A time for more, a time for less

A time to reassess

A time to resist, a time to accept

Chorus

(Verse 5 theme: Strategy)

A time for results, a time to reflect

A time to manage, a time to neglect

A time to be brave, a time to aim

A time to play the long game

A time to stand proud, a time to face our shame

Chorus

(Verse 6 theme: Future)

A time to act, a time to pray

A time to do more, a time for a break

Time for decisions to make

A time to live for the sake of who’s next.

(Source: Reb Ezra Weinberg, “A Song for Election Season,” The Wisdom Daily, Oct. 29, 2026.)

Laura Seymour is Jewish Experiential Learning director and Camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.