A4BGU’s annual virtual event to spotlight Ben-Gurion University as key to Israel’s Resilience and Future

This mission will be focused on the “Iron Sowrds” wars’ repercussions for Israeli citizens and to academia, including the challenges ahead and learning About BGU’s Emergency Response Efforts.

On Wednesday, May 8, Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) will host its signature annual virtual event, “Remarkable Resilience: Leading the Way Forward,” a webinar showcasing how Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is leading the way forward for Israel in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

BGU’s community has been disproportionately impacted by the October 7 atrocities compared to other universities in Israel, in terms of the number of students, faculty, and staff who were killed, wounded, kidnapped, and called to reserve duty with the Israel Defense Forces. And yet, the University is simultaneously rising to the challenges of this moment by driving the remarkable resilience of the Negev and the entire nation.

Attendees of the webinar will learn how BGU is serving as the anchor institution and engine for growth in the Negev, and how the University stands as a beacon of hope for the future of Israel and a vital part of Israel’s rebuilding and recovery efforts.

A4BGU is grateful for its Dallas community partners for spreading the word about this meaningful Israel event, including the Aaron Family JCC, Congregation Shearith Israel, Israel Bonds – Southwest Region, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Schultz Family Israel Fellows, Temple Shalom and Tiferet Israel Congregation.

The event will be hosted by Tel Aviv-based digital and television journalist Natasha Raquel Kirtchuk, lead anchor and content creator for i24 News’ “Global Eye with Natasha Kirtchuk.” She is the former head of content at ILTV, where she produced and hosted the weekly hit culture show “Insight to Israel;” freelances as a sports reporter for Sport5 Israel; is the travel segment host for Israel’s leading Reshet Channel 13 show “Soger Inyan;” and is a social media host for Walla! News.

“Our event will powerfully demonstrate what A4BGU already understood long before October 7, but is now clearer than ever to a growing number of Americans — that Ben-Gurion University is paramount to the future of the South and all of Israel,” said Doug Seserman, CEO of A4BGU. “As a vital part of Israel’s rebuilding and recovery efforts, the University’s response to the Hamas atrocities is showing just how vital the institution is to the remarkable resilience of the entire nation.”

For its first three years, A4BGU’s annual virtual event, “Celebrating the Remarkable,” had spotlighted BGU’s latest innovative breakthroughs in science and technology fields. This year, the “Remarkable Resilience: Leading the Way Forward” event reflects the University’s renewed resolve in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Following the attacks, thousands of BGU students volunteered in hospitals throughout Israel, providing medical and psychological assistance to wounded Israelis and their families. Students and faculty members supported the families of IDF soldiers called up for reserve duty by looking after their children and maintaining their homes. University dormitories opened to families of casualties, evacuees, and army reservists, while evacuated families were also being hosted at the homes of BGU faculty and staff. Dozens of students and staff members supported a massive logistical operation for sorting and preparing food and supplies contributions.

A4BGU’s 2024 virtual event will continue to demonstrate how A4BGU builds a movement of Americans who are committed to improving the world through a new 21st century unifying vision for Israel. This mission is rooted in the pioneering spirit of David Ben-Gurion, who envisioned that Israel’s future would emerge from the Negev. Today, that vision is manifested in the cutting-edge research carried out at BGU, resulting in scalable solutions for all of humanity in water conservation, environmental science, medical research, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more.

“Remarkable Resilience: Leading the Way Forward” takes place on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. ET. Register to attend the webinar at: a4bgu.org/RR

For more information or questions, contact Sissy Zoller at sissy@a4bgu.org or 917-771-4969.