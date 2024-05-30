Abbii Cook namedHillels of N.Texas executive director

Abbii Cook

Experienced Jewish nonprofit leader will continue to build and strengthen Jewish community on North Texas campuses

A familiar face will be back in North Texas. Hillels of North Texas has hired Abbii Cook as its next executive director. She will succeed outgoing executive director Melissa Duchin Friedensohn, who recently started a new position with the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

Cook will oversee Hillels of North Texas’s efforts to create meaningful experiences, programming, and community for the 400 Jewish undergraduate and 30 Jewish graduate students at the University of North Texas; Dallas College; Texas Woman`s University; University of Texas, Dallas; Collin College.

Most recently, Cook served as director at the Weintraub Israel Center, a partnership between the Tucson Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona (JPSA). Her new role marks a return to the Hillel community, as Cook was previously the assistant director of Hillel at the University of Arizona and senior engagement coordinator at Hofstra University Hillel. Additionally, she was the Youth and Teen Director at the Aaron Family JCC in Dallas.

“I am thrilled to join the great community at Hillels of North Texas, which is doing such great work supporting the vibrant Jewish community across our campuses,” said Cook.

She said the most meaningful moments of her career have involved supporting and engaging Jewish youth and she is grateful to take on her new role.

“We are excited to work with Abbii to enrich student life on our campuses,” said Gil Sadka, board chair of Hillels of North Texas. “The board and I are convinced we have the right person for the job”

Joel Schwitzer served as search committee chair and is a board member of Hillels of North Texas..

“This is a critical moment on campuses across the country including right here in North Texas. We are excited to have found in Abbii someone with the experience and skills to meet the moment and ensure that Jewish students at UTD and UNT are supported and can thrive,” Schwitzer said.

Hillel International is elated to welcome Cook back to the Hillel movement.

“She will lead a team that is making a tremendous impact on the growing number of Jewish students on the campuses they serve,” said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International. “She brings incredible experience serving in leadership roles at different Hillels and JCCs across the country, which I know will be a tremendous asset to the Jewish student community in North Texas.”

Cook will officially assume her role on July 15.