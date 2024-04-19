Abbott appoints Blum, Mendelsohn to THGAAC

Adam Blum Cara Mendelsohn

TJP Staff Report

April 19, 2024

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Adam Blum and Cara Mendelsohn to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission. Their terms are set to expire Feb. 1, 2027. The Advisory Commission conducts studies on antisemitism in the state, provides assistance to schools and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Adam Blum is a Fort Worth native. He lives in Austin and is the founder and managing partner of Old Hickory Partners.

Blum said he is looking forward to his service on the Advisory Commission and is honored to have been appointed by Governor Abbott.

“I applaud the governor’s efforts to elevate Holocaust awareness and his zero-tolerance positions on antisemitism and other forms of hate,” he said. “The time is now to put a stop to the madness in this country and abroad and as it usually goes, Texans will lead the way with our heads held high, exhibiting decency, vision and unflappable resolve.”

Blum added that he embraces his Jewish and Texas identity proudly.

“I make no apology for being a proud Jewish Texan who will do whatever it takes to live in a free world that affords all citizens the dignity of individual opportunity,” he said.

Blum serves in a leadership capacity on more than 10 boards affiliated with The University of Texas at Austin and UT System. He is a national board member for the American Enterprise Institute’s Enterprise Club and member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. He is also a life member of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame and a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Blum earned a joint Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master in Professional Accounting, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration, from The McCombs School of Business at UT Austin.

Cara Mendelsohn of Dallas serves on the Dallas City Council representing District 12.

Mendelsohn is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and the Advisory Commission’s mission is important to her.

“It was a real honor to have the governor ask me to serve on this council,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving and working on these issues, which are very close to my heart and part of my family history.”

Mendelsohn serves as chairman of the Public Safety Committee, the Ad Hoc General Investigating and Ethics Committee and the Ad Hoc Legislative Committee. Additionally, she serves as vice chair of the Housing and Homeless Solutions Committee, executive board director of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, board member of the Regional Transportation Council and the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition and is a member of the Women in Municipal Government.

Mendelsohn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT Austin.

Dallasite Kenny Goldberg, chair of the Advisory Commission, is thrilled with Governor Abbott’s appointment of Blum and Mendelsohn. For the first time since its inception the THGAAC has a full slate of commissioners.

“I know that they will be great commissioners and help us bring Holocaust and genocide education to all Texans so that we can continue our efforts to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate in our great state,” Goldberg said.