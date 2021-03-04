Ability ABA helps children and young adults

Photo: Allison Ausema

Amy Foxman, founder of Ability ABA, and her team provide services for children and young adults with autism and behavioral challenges.

Strategies for success

By Deb Silverthorn

Amy Foxman’s passion to help children and young adults with autism began in college and has continued through the building of her own practice.

Her Ability ABA therapy team provides consulting for children and young adults with developmental disorders or delays, including autism or behavioral challenges.

“We now have 20 employees, working with a wide-range of clients, and I’m very proud of the support we’re able to provide to them, their parents, caregivers, educators — to a whole team,” Foxman said. She founded her company in 2018.

Foxman speaks to and leads seminars for schools, parent groups and professional organizations on topics including positive behavior supports, challenging behavior, puberty and sexuality and developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Dependent on individual need, Ability ABA’s services and treatment include support for a range of academic, behavioral, vocational and living skills.

Foxman is a board certified and licensed behavior analyst and certified special and general education teacher who has contributed to scholarly reviews and publishing in the field. At clients’ homes, at schools and at its North Dallas office, Ability ABA clinicians make functional behavior assessments and build skills through creating positive behavior intervention plans and treatment plans.

A Dallas native, and lifelong member of Temple Emanu-El, Foxman is the daughter of Judy and Ron, the sister of Bradley (Jeana) and the fiancée of Dr. Amarinder Bindra. She was president of BBYO’s Judy Kravitz chapter and graduated from J.J. Pearce High School.

Foxman received her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania and her M.Ed. at the University of Washington. She is currently finishing a doctoral program in special education and autism intervention at the University of North Texas.

The last year has been a challenge for all with COVID-19 and the recent destructive and disruptive winter storm, during which Ability ABA suffered burst pipes. In both cases, as Foxman and her professionals continued to teach their clients to push forward, often in creative ways and by expanding their staff, there was little interruption and lots of support.

“It’s been a tough year on almost everyone, everywhere, and we’ve been really grateful to continue providing needed services,” said Foxman. “We’ve been able to meet our clients’ needs however necessary, while keeping everyone safe, healthy and continuing their path of support.”