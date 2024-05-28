ADL: More than 50 ‘Nakba Day’ events took place in America in May

A “Nakba Day” rally on Broadway at 42nd Street in Times Square in New York City in 2018.

Credit: Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons.

“It’s appalling to see protesters and speakers justify the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, deny the atrocities and push the demonization of ‘Zionists,’” said CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

By David Swindle

May 28, 2024

The Anti-Defamation League released a new report on Mary 24, “Support for October 7 attack, glorification of terror mark Nakba Day events in 2024,” revealing anti-Jewish, anti-Israel hatred expressed at this year’s gatherings.

“It’s appalling to see protesters and speakers at this year’s Nakba Day events nationwide justify the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, deny the atrocities that were committed, push the demonization of ‘Zionists,’ and again engage in antisemitic conspiracies about Jewish power and influence,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, wrote on Sunday about the report.

The ADL says that more than 50 “Nakba Day” events occurred around the country both in-person and online via webinars, including rallies and teach-ins. Other trends the watchdog group identified featured praise for the murderers directly involved in the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel and denial of the mass rapes documented to have occurred on a systemic scale.

Seven photographs included in the ADL’s research showed protest signs with such phrases as “Stop Funding Genocide,” “Palestine Is Queer,” “Netanyahu Hitler Would Be Proud,” “Long Live the Student Intifada,” “Zionism Is the Judaism as the KKK Is to Christianity,” “Victory to the Palestinian Resistance” and “Death to ‘Amerika,’ Death to ‘Israel.’”

“Nakba Day events this year provided more evidence that support for the Hamas-led terror attacks on Oct. 7 is endemic among large segments of the U.S. anti-Israel movement,” Justin Finkelstein, associate director of Research with the ADL Center on Extremism, told JNS. “There also seems to be a consensus among anti-Zionist organizers that the mainstream Jewish community should be ostracized, implicitly conveyed by numerous instances during which protesters called for ‘Zionism’ to be extinguished and ‘Zionists’ to be excluded from public life.”

He added that “we know that the vast majority of Jewish people identify in some way with Zionism, so when protesters call for ‘Zionists’ to be excluded, they are in effect calling for nearly all Jews to be excluded.”