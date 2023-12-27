ADL Texoma honors Priya Aiyar 

More than 350 people gathered on Nov. 30 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas to honor 2023 Larry Schoenbrun Jurisprudence Award recipient Priya Aiyar, American Airlines executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief legal officer. For over three decades the Anti-Defamation League Texoma has honored a member of the legal profession for outstanding leadership, exemplary contributions to the community and a commitment to the ideals of ADL. The inaugural award was presented to award namesake Larry Schoenbrun in 1989.

Former award recipients, community partners and members of the law enforcement and legal communities gathered to recognize Aiyar’s work along with the work of ADL Texoma. ADL Texoma Regional Board Chair Susie Carp and ADL Texoma Regional Director Stacy Cushing spoke about ADL’s work in the region and Priya’s contributions to the community. ADL National Director of Litigation James Pasch shared information about how ADL has developed a new litigation strategy, in partnership with Hillel and the Brandeis Center, in the fight against hate and antisemitism.

In her remarks Priya reminded the audience, “The fight against antisemitism and hate is more important than ever and, while it is a national and global issue, what we do in our daily lives and at the local level makes a difference.”