Adlene N. Harrison

Adlene N. Harrison passed peacefully at home on Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 98, surrounded by her family. She was a Dallas native who lived an incredible life of public service.

Her priorities were her family, friends, Temple Emanu-El and her beloved city of Dallas.

Adlene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Maurice. She is survived by her daughter Jane and her nieces and nephews; Carolyn and Jack Stone, Nancy Nathanson (Steve), Paul Nathanson (Shari), Char and Bob Sigman, Rob Stein (Ellen), Louis Stein (Sharon) and David Stein. She is also survived by a multitude of close friends and extended family members whom she counseled and mentored.

Services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Temple Emanu-El.

Honorary pallbearers included Roger Andres, George Kao, Martin Golman, Larry Golman, Kenneth Klein, The Honorable Michael Rawlings, Doug Reader, Buddy Rosenthal, John Tatum, Thomas Taylor and Brian Zweig.

Those wishing to remember her life may make a donation to: Temple Emanu-El, Planned Parenthood or the charity of your choice.

