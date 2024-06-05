AIPAC announces Elliot Brandt as new CEO

Elliot Brandt, who was announced as the new CEO of AIPAC on June 4, 2024. Photo: AIPAC

JNS Staff Report

June 6, 2024

Elliot Brandt, the vice CEO of AIPAC, has been named the pro-Israel lobby’s new CEO.

The nearly 30-year veteran of the group “thoroughly understands the strategic challenges and opportunities facing AIPAC, possesses the skills and insight necessary to successfully lead us forward and demonstrates deep passion for, and commitment to, our work to strengthen and expand the U.S.-Israel relationship,” AIPAC stated.

Brandt will succeed Howard Kohr when the latter retires at the end of the year.

“In each phase of his AIPAC career—starting in San Francisco, moving to Los Angeles and then to our Washington, D.C. headquarters—Elliot has repeatedly built and led successful teams that have consistently met the strategic goals set by the board,” AIPAC stated.

Under Brandt’s leadership “overall organizational and political fundraising have doubled, and Elliot has played an integral role in driving our new political strategy,” AIPAC added. “He has been at the center of AIPAC’s policy discussion on a daily basis, working directly with his colleagues and policymakers to ensure our legislative objectives are advanced.”