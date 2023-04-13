AJC Dallas hosts annual Diplomatic Seder at DHHRM

Submitted Story

On March 14, the Dallas Region of American Jewish Committee (AJC) convened its annual Diplomatic Seder, bringing together representatives of nearly a dozen countries for an exploration of shared values and human rights through the lens of the Passover rituals. The program was held at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. World Affairs Council President & CEO Liz Brailsford served as Honorary Chair and the host committee included David Brickman, Helen Risch, Mike Sims, Tina Wasserman and Harriet Whiting. Among the countries represented that evening were Peru, Iceland, Afghanistan, Spain and Mexico.

For the third consecutive year, Mike Sims led the Seder, noting “In a time where our differences too often define us, the AJC diplomatic seder calls us to remember that real change comes when we march together as citizens of an increasingly interconnected world.” Consul General Francisco de la Torre Galindo of Mexico added, “The diplomatic seder is an extraordinary reminder of respect, thoughtfulness and consideration among diversity. There is nothing more honest and deeper than sharing your beliefs.”

Culinary expert and AJC board member Tina Wasserman has played an essential role in planning this program since its inception. “Each year, when I plan the menu, I incorporate some traditional recipes from a country in the diaspora. We’ve honored a country where there is no longer a Jewish population. Explaining the origins and traditions behind the dish often enlightens the Jewish attendees as much as the consular representatives in attendance.”

Brailsford said of the treasured annual gathering, “This wonderful diplomatic seder highlighted a truth for me — that building bridges of understanding is an act of hope.”

For an organization that was regarded by the late Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres z”l as “the State Department of the Jewish People,” the brand of diplomatic advocacy represented by this cherished tradition reflects a key part of year-round engagement with the North Texas diplomatic corps.