Akiba Yavneh Academy graduates 24
Photo: Akiba Yavneh Academy
Akiba Yavneh Academy Class of 2023: from left, first row: Jonathan Govrin, Maya Shamir, Ally Oster, Shayna Rubinstein, Valedictorian Ron Asoulin-Handelman, Salutatorian Jasmine Abouzaglo, Jonathan Evans, Orel Neim, and Avi Burstein; second row: Adam Eber, Aiden Mintskovsky, Daniel Schick, Micah Sacher, Lily Feinstein, Maddy Winton, Chavy Rothstein, and JJ Klein; third row: Ethan Gubin, Jonathan Pershes, Shahar Luzon, Jeremy Minsky, Eli Levine, Brendan Bernstein and Jordan Dekelbaum.

Akiba Yavneh Academy held commencement Sunday, May 21. The 24 members of the graduating class received more than 90 college and university acceptances. Among them were six Ivy League schools. Ten of the graduates will head to Israel for a gap year.

