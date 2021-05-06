Aliza Rodin sparks joy with creative gifts

Photo: Courtesy Gifts on Fire

By Deb Silverthorn

Aliza Rodin brings to her Gifts on Fire gifting business an artist’s hand and a giver’s heart. From embroidered baby blankets and tote bags to self-designed fashions, personalized accessories and kosher candy and snacks galore, Rodin has your gift-giving needs wrapped up.

“My relationship with my clients is so important to me,” said Rodin. “I really am the person behind the products I create and I want my customers to enjoy everything that leaves my hands. I have dozens and dozens of items in stock and can, almost always, turn a personalized gift around very quickly.”

Rebranded this year as Gifts on Fire (previously Personalized Perfections), the new company name is a nod to her maiden name. The daughter of Karen and Stan Fireman, Rodin grew up in Cleveland with five siblings. After graduating from the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, she studied at Michlalah Jerusalem College for a year. She studied at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and earned her bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University’s Stern College for Women.

Rodin and her husband, Rabbi Reuven Rodin, moved to Dallas in 2011. It was a return to the Ohev Shalom community founded by her in-laws Rabbi Aryeh and Henny. In addition to Gifts on Fire, Rodin teaches mathematics and secular studies at Torah Day School of Dallas and her husband teaches grades 9-12 at Texas Torah Institute. Twice a week, the Rodin family, including children Aron, Racheli, Donny, Dovid Shlomo, Akiva and Yehuda, host TTI dorm residents at their home for meals and socialization.







Rodin creates items for all occasions, holidays, personal use and party favors. Gifts on Fire, under the supervision of Dallas Kosher, sells candies and treats in small amounts, with or without trays and gift boxes for celebrations large or small.

Rachael Azouz, a customer from Miami, was thrilled with the keepsake boxes of chocolate-covered nuts and treats that Rodin put together for the wedding of her brother.

“Doing this myself would’ve been very time-consuming and Aliza was so easy to work with and very sweet,” said Azouz. “She gave me several options of containers, nuts, gummy candy and chocolates and the final product was a beautiful box, a really nice treat for wedding guests.”

In addition to gift items and sweets, Rodin sells masks, yarmulkes and “kippa kubes,” painted, personalized acrylic boxes for storing kippot.

Rodin creates a range of holiday-specific gifts, such as shalach manot at Purim, hanukkiyot, matchboxes and plaques with holiday blessings. All items can be purchased with personalization if desired.

“I’ve made great friends of many of my customers, and this couldn’t be a happier business to be in,” said Rodin, who has donated items for fundraising events at the Aaron Family JCC, Ann and Nate Levine Academy, Dallas Area Torah Association/DATA of Plano, congregations Ohev Shalom and Ohr HaTorah, Torah Day School of Dallas and others. “I love design and I love creating pieces that I know make people smile — the giver and the recipient.”

For more information, visit giftsonfire.com.