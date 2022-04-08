Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Passover-friendly almond butter cookies are a super-tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year. (Shannon Sarna)

By Shannon Sarna

I love it when people taste my pareve desserts and say, “Wow — this is pareve!?”

It’s the same rule with Passover dishes and desserts. Which is why I am on a never-ending search for the perfect Passover desserts that are good enough to eat all year and just happen to also be Passover-friendly.

In one of my searches I came across this recipe for Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies which I realized could easily be made Passover-friendly just by swapping out the peanut butter for almond butter. I adjusted a few ingredients and the result is a super-tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year. Your guests are sure to ask incredulously, “Are you sure these are kosher for Passover?” Truly the ultimate compliment.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond butter

1 egg

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips

½ cup chopped walnuts

Thick sea salt (optional)

Directions: