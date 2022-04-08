Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Shannon Sarna
I love it when people taste my pareve desserts and say, “Wow — this is pareve!?”
It’s the same rule with Passover dishes and desserts. Which is why I am on a never-ending search for the perfect Passover desserts that are good enough to eat all year and just happen to also be Passover-friendly.
In one of my searches I came across this recipe for Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies which I realized could easily be made Passover-friendly just by swapping out the peanut butter for almond butter. I adjusted a few ingredients and the result is a super-tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year. Your guests are sure to ask incredulously, “Are you sure these are kosher for Passover?” Truly the ultimate compliment.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almond butter
- 1 egg
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- Thick sea salt (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix together almond butter, egg, brown sugar and vanilla.
- Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts.
- Spoon out tablespoon-sized mounds onto ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with pinch of thick sea salt on top if desired.
- Bake for 11 minutes, and then allow to cool for 5 minutes while cookies remain on the baking sheet. Transfer to baking rack to cool completely.